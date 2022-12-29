Carson City Sheriffs asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a debit card fraud suspect.

They say on Dec. 16, the suspect entered a CVS in Carson City and used debit cards imprinted with multiple victim’s card information.

The suspect was able to withdraw hundreds of dollars from the victim’s accounts using the stolen information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-283-7853.

