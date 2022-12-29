Carson City Sheriffs asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspect

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriffs Office
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriffs Office(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:05 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a debit card fraud suspect.

They say on Dec. 16, the suspect entered a CVS in Carson City and used debit cards imprinted with multiple victim’s card information.

The suspect was able to withdraw hundreds of dollars from the victim’s accounts using the stolen information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-283-7853.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
Averyauna Enoch leaving district court after being sentenced to life with the possibility of...
Averyauna Enoch gets life with a chance of parole for stepdaughter’s murder

Latest News

Helix Electric pushing for more Electricians in Northern Nevada
Helix Electric pushing for more Electricians in Northern Nevada
What to do if the airline loses your checked bag.
What you can do if the airlines lose your luggage traveling
Helix Electric wants the community to know what electricians do.
Helix Electric pushing need for electricians
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather