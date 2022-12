RENO, Nev. (AP) - Led by Kenan Blackshear’s 20 points, including a layup with 3.8 seconds to go, the Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the Boise State Broncos 74-72 on Wednesday. The Wolf Pack are now 11-3 with the victory and the Broncos dropped to 10-4.

