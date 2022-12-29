Another day of chaos at the airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wednesday was another day of chaos at the nation’s airports as holiday travelers found a number of flights cancelled. That was especially true for those booked on Southwest Airlines.

At Reno/Tahoe International Airport the long lines at the ticket counter were gone today. Those affected by the Southwest cancellations had moved on to other airlines or had decided to drive instead.

Those who did show up were anticipating problems in the days ahead, Pawl Hollis has a Hawaiian holiday, for a family of nine booked and paid for. They’re supposed to leave Sunday.

“I can’t get any confirmations,”aid Hollis. “I can’t even get on line. It won’t go through. I was on the phone for two hours on hold and didn’t get anywhere. So I figured I’d come and talk directly to them.” He was still waiting when we left.

The bad news is: Friday and Monday are traditionally two of the heaviest travel days. Travelers and Southwest employees still have them to look forward to.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.