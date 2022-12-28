Washoe County reports recent decline in RSV cases

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting a recent decline in RSV cases in Washoe County.

According to the health district, 1,554 cases of RSV have been reported since Oct. 1.

An additional 151 RSV cases have been reported from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, a decrease in weekly cases compared to late November to early December.

The health district says that, despite the dip in cases, pressure remains on hospitals to combat RSV, COVID-19, and other respiratory viruses circulating in the community.

Parents are asked to contact their child’s pediatrician if they become sick rather than taking them to the ER to alleviate pressure on hospitals.

You should seek emergency care if your child is experiencing severe respiratory symptoms such as difficulty breathing, poor feeding, lethargy, dehydration or apnea.

