Top 8 Stories of 2022, Our picks and our viewers’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a tradition in the news business, at this time of year, to take a look in our rear-view mirror and revisit the stories which held our attention this past year.

We asked for input from our viewers, checked the stats from our website for the most viewed stories, kicked the idea around the newsroom and came up with the Top 8 Stories of 2022.

But first it may be worth noting what did not make the list this year, wildfires for instance. Big fires have been a perennial presence on these lists for some time. This year we mostly escaped unsinged. Despite predictions and warnings or perhaps because of them, we saw nothing even remotely resembling the big fires of the recent past and that may qualify as the year’s biggest surprise.

And too, though today it’s top of mind, no huge weather stories. We made it through another water year and have an encouraging start on the next.

So, for our real list, counting down from Number 8, and this was a surprise because it’s still unfolding. The eviction for a 59 year old woman just days before Christmas.

Emilia Olvera and her son were given just 5 days to vacate their apartment at Ridgevew by Vintage due to the landlord’s interpretation of restrictions on studentss staying in federally subsidized Section 8 housing. It not only made the list of the most viewed stories, reaction is continuing even today with offers of temporary housing while they look for something permanent.

The story obviously touched on one of the area’s chronic problems, affordable housing or the lack thereof. We expect a positive outcome. Stay tuned.

Number 7, our viewers’ pick. The new Hug High School opens.

A brand new school the community can take pride in but plagued by hallway fights and gang graffiti. Those problems are, of course, the acts of a few, but it’s sad to see a new school start off this way. Enough said. Go Hawks.

Number 6, again the viewers’ pick.

The Reno Air Races were once again visited by tragedy, the fatal crash of L-29 Super Delfin during the third lap of the jet gold race. Pilot Aaron Hogue had been named the Races’ rookie of the year in 2021. The National Transportation Safety Board has yet to conclude its investigation

Number 5 The Pandemic Hangover.

The masks came off, at least the mandates did, but COVID’s impact on our economy, politics and daily life still lingers. As does the virus itself, along with the flu and RSV, leaving us with what some are calling a tripledemic, further taxing our medical community and leaving some of the rest of us anxious.

Number 4. The unsolved murder of Anna Scott.

Crime, unfortunately, played a sizable role in our nightly newscast. And, even most of a year later some victims are denied justice still. In February, authorities responding to a car fire on I-580 near the Galena Creek Bridge discered a crime scene instead. In the trunk of the burned vehicle was the body of 23-year old Anna Scott. In spite of public attention and a $5-thousand dollar Secret Witness reward this mother of two remains on a growing list of unsolved cases of missing and murdered indigenous women in the U-S.

Number 3 The disappearnce andd searcch for Kiely Rodni.

In August,the fate of another young woman raised fears and rallied rresources. Sixteen year old Kiely Rodni disappeared from a party at a campground at Prosser Lake. Initially searches turned up nothing, but finally a team of specially equipped recovery divers found her body in her car in the lake. She had apparently taken a wrong turn, plunged into the lake and drowned.

Number two The election

Our status as a swing state brought national focus and millions of dollars in campaign spending to Nevada. When all the smoke cleared, we’d elected a new governor, but returned a highly targeted US Senator, a leader in the movement to install election denying Seecretarys of State was rejected. and voters passed Question 3, sold as a open primary reform measure, but also including ranked choice voting.

Our politics took a dark turn even at the local level as we learned only recently that someone hired a local private investigator to place a tracking device in Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car. Who and to what end we still don’t know.

Number 1 Finally, our pick and the viewers for the top story of 2022. The kidnapping and murder of 18 year old Naomi Irion.

She disappeared early one February morning from a Fernley parking lot. Hundreds joined in a search which covered hundreds of square miles of Western Nevada. Her body was found off a remote road in Churchill County. The investigation led to the arrest of 42-year old Troy Driver. He’s being held in Lyon County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for early in the new year.

