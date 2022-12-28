Sparks Police arrest man accused of climbing into teen girl’s bedroom window

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department have arrested a man on home invasion and burglary charges after police say he climbed through the bedroom window of a teenage girl as she slept.

Around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sparks Police officers responded to the 600 block of E Street for reports of a residential burglary.

Once there, a 15-year-old girl told police that a Hispanic male forcibly opened and climbed into her bedroom window. She fled the residence and alerted a family member next door that confronted the suspect who then fled the scene.

An individual who matched the description of the suspect was arrested and identified by the girl as 43-year-old Ramon Romero Martinez.

Romero-Martinez was transported to Washoe County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.