Sparks Police arrest man accused of climbing into teen girl’s bedroom window

Ramon Romero-Martinez
Ramon Romero-Martinez(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:16 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department have arrested a man on home invasion and burglary charges after police say he climbed through the bedroom window of a teenage girl as she slept.

Around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sparks Police officers responded to the 600 block of E Street for reports of a residential burglary.

Once there, a 15-year-old girl told police that a Hispanic male forcibly opened and climbed into her bedroom window. She fled the residence and alerted a family member next door that confronted the suspect who then fled the scene.

An individual who matched the description of the suspect was arrested and identified by the girl as 43-year-old Ramon Romero Martinez.

Romero-Martinez was transported to Washoe County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
Evelyn Mount
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died

Latest News

A flood advisory has been issued for a number of counties in the Lowcountry until 8:45 p.m.
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
Lyon County seeks applications for vacant commissioner seat
Rebecca's Charity Picks: Honor Flight Nevada
Rebecca's Charity Picks: Honor Flight Nevada
The Depot NYE party
The Depot NYE party