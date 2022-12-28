Lyon County seeks applications for vacant commissioner seat

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Board of Commissioners is seeking applications for County Commissioner for District Three.

The district covers part of Dayton, all of Stagecoach, and parts of Silver Springs. It was vacated when the then commissioner, Ken Gray, was elected to the Nevada State Assembly.

Typically, under Nevada state law, the Governor fills vacancies on the county commission. However, Governor Sisolak told Lyon County that incoming Governor Joe Lombardo would be the one to make that appointment upon taking office.

Lombardo then asked the County Commissioners to accept applications and recommend three candidates for the position.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a permanent resident of the district, comprised of these districts: 12, 13, 14, 21, 22, 25 and 26.

Any applicant must also be registered to vote as a Republican. All interested applicants must submit their application to the County Manager’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Applications can be found here. Completed applications must be emailed to elopez@lyon-county.org, or submitted in person or by mail at the County Manager’s Office located at 27 S. Main St., Yerington, NV 89447.

Submitted applications will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Jan. 19 at 9:00 a.m.

