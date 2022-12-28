Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:43 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities.

The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:

  • Northeast California, including the Susanville area
  • Lake Tahoe
  • The Sierra Nevadas, including the Truckee area
  • Western Nevada, including all of Washoe County all the way down to Carson City

NWS Reno also says excessive runoff from heavy rainfall could result in flooding for main stem rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Road closures due to potential flooding are also possible. NWS Reno also says river flooding is also likely to occur on the east fork of the Carson River and Susan River.

They have also put a winter storm watch in place for northeast California, the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, and Mono County from Thursday night until Sunday morning.

Conditions are favorable for heavy high-elevation snowfall above 6-7,000 feet. Dangerous travel conditions will be present.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

