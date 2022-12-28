Arson suspect arrested in historic Dayton hotel fire
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson in connection to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel fire in October.
Jonah Watson was identified as a suspect and arrested on Dec. 27. He was booked into the Carson City Detention Facilty before being transferred to the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:
- One count of 1st Degree Arson
- Two counts of 2nd Degree Arson
- One count of 3rd Degree Arson
On Oct. 13, the Lyon County Fire Protection District and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the building for reports of a structure fire.
The fire damaged three buildings in total and those inside the hotel were evacuated safely.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.