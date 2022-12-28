Arson suspect arrested in historic Dayton hotel fire

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson in connection to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel fire in October.

Jonah Watson was identified as a suspect and arrested on Dec. 27. He was booked into the Carson City Detention Facilty before being transferred to the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:

One count of 1st Degree Arson

Two counts of 2nd Degree Arson

One count of 3rd Degree Arson

On Oct. 13, the Lyon County Fire Protection District and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the building for reports of a structure fire.

The fire damaged three buildings in total and those inside the hotel were evacuated safely.

