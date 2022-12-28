4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.(Max Andrey/Pexels via Canva)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, died after a tree fell onto their vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.

Police said severe weather caused the tree to fall.

First responders pronounced all three people inside the truck deceased at the scene. They were identified as 19-year-old Justin Nolasco Pedraza, 41-year-old Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco, and a 4-year-old girl whose name was not released.

The highway was closed for about five hours during the investigation, which police said was further hindered by weather and safety concerns.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
Evelyn Mount
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died

Latest News

Chinese nationals share their emotions after the country announced it is dropping the COVID-19...
Chinese nationals overjoyed by travel ban lifting
Police in Arizona say Jada Thompson, 21, was killed in a road rage shooting on Christmas Eve.
Police: 21-year-old dies on Christmas Day after road rage shooting
Priorities of the 118th Congress
Priorities of the 118th Congress
Lyon County seeks applications for vacant commissioner seat
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination