Wolf Pack’s Robins making most of post-college playing career

12-26-22
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:45 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This holiday season former Nevada Wolf Pack football player BerDale Robins decided to play the role of Santa.

Robins brought bags of donations, and items he purchased himself, to give to kids less fortunate.

“Somebody has to care,” Robins said of his charitable efforts. “I can’t save the whole world but I can do my part and bring more awareness to situations.”

Bringing holiday cheer and helping feed the homeless over Thanksgiving is something Robins has been doing here in Reno, and back home in Los Angeles’ Crenshaw District for years. It’s one of the many ways he’s stayed busy since his college career ended in 2021.

“Just relax and keep on taking it day by day,” Robins said of mindset.

His want to help others influenced him to launch his own charity: the Enterprise Network. In a time when many students and athletes are looking for what’s next Robins found his own calling.

“If you keep trying and stay persistent at something then something is going to happen,” he said.

A starting defensive back for years at Nevada, Robins has spent this year privately coaching area high schoolers.

He’s also continued to build his clothing line called Take Money - a mantra his team in high school used to say, meaning seize your opportunity.

“We’re getting orders from Montana, Nevada, California,” Robins said. “We even got a recent one in Texas. We’re getting a reach. I feel like we’re doing alright.”

After going undrafted in April’s NFL Draft Robins never gave up on his dreams of playing professional football. This month, he signed a contract to play in Germany in the European League of Football for the Frankfurt Galaxy.

The news brought joy to his family and friends.

“They were really excited like ‘yes, bro. This is your real life.’ I was there in tears sitting out for a year.”

Volunteer work, coaching, and entrepreneurship all played a part in bettering Robins’ communities, while fueling his drive to keep competing.

