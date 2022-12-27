Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off." (SOURCE: Natalie McClain)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ever had a dance battle with your teacher?

A group of students at one school challenged their teacher to a dance-off between exams on Dec. 23. The results sent them all screaming.

The student went straight into “attack mode” first.

But the students’ teacher Yolanda Turner brought her A game.

Assistant principal Natalie McClain filmed the moment with her eighth graders.

The video quickly went viral.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
Evelyn Mount
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died

Latest News

The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
FILE - This booking photo provided by Glynn County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Jackie Johnson,...
Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it