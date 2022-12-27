Sparks councilman to undergo treatment for benign brain tumor

Sparks councilman Kristopher Dahir
Sparks councilman Kristopher Dahir(The City of Sparks)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks councilman Kristopher Dahir will undergo treatment for a benign brain tumor, the city announced Tuesday.

Dahir will undergo surgery but says he and his family feel positive about the prognosis.

“I will be taking some time off my City duties to focus on my recovery. I am so thankful for this community and appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and support,” he said.

He will recuperate for the next six to eight weeks.

“Sparks City Councilmembers and I will be covering Councilman Dahir’s City duties as he recovers, including Sparks City Council meetings and seats on other boards and commissions,” Mayor Lawson said. “All of us here at the City of Sparks wish Councilman Dahir a speedy recovery.”

