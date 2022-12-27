RTC Provides New Year’s Eve FREE Safe RIDE on Scheduled Transit Services

By Carlos Macias
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Sponsored: RTC Provides New Year’s Eve FREE Safe RIDE on Scheduled Transit Services

The RTC is helping people celebrate responsibly and keeping our roads safe by providing free transit on New Year’s Eve. Scheduled RTC transit services will be free on New Year’s Eve starting at 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The goal of providing this FREE service is to make it easy for people to get to their celebration destinations, to work, or to get home when celebrating on New Year’s Eve.

If alcohol is part of your holiday, please make sure you plan a safe ride home: designate a sober driver, use a taxi, take the bus, call a designated-driver service, or use a rideshare service. Riding the bus is a safe alternative to getting behind the wheel or trying to walk home while impaired. Let’s look out for each other on New Year’s Eve. We encourage everyone to ring in 2023 safely and responsibly and we are proud to provide this service that gives residents and visitors a safe transportation alternative. Keep in mind not all locations are served by transit, so check route and schedule information at rtcwashoe.com to plan a trip.

