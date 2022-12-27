RTC to provide free rides on New Year’s Eve

Officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County toured Centennial Plaza...
An RTC bus(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be providing free rides for residents on New Year’s Eve.

The free rides will run from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day. They are part of an effort by RTC to keep the roads safer during the celebrations.

They say if you plan on drinking, to make sure you have a ride home, designate a sober driver, use a taxi, or a rideshare service.

RTC says not all locations are served by transit. Check route and schedule information here.

