Lyon County reminds residents of sandbag locations as storm hits the area

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County is reminding residents of where they can get sandbags as rain and windstorms continue to affect the area.

Those locations are as follows:

· Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706

· Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City, NV 89428

· Fire Station #39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV 89403

· Dayton Valley Road, just southwest of Sutro Rd

· Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403

· Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV 89429

· Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV 89429

They are open year-round and open to residents. Each sandbag location has both sand and bags to fill, located in the brown bear box at each site. Residents must bring their own shovel.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.