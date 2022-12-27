Lyon County reminds residents of sandbag locations as storm hits the area

Lyon County logo.
Lyon County logo.(KOLO)
By Mark Sheridan
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County is reminding residents of where they can get sandbags as rain and windstorms continue to affect the area.

Those locations are as follows:

· Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706

· Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City, NV 89428

· Fire Station #39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV 89403

· Dayton Valley Road, just southwest of Sutro Rd

· Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403

· Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV 89429

· Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV 89429

They are open year-round and open to residents. Each sandbag location has both sand and bags to fill, located in the brown bear box at each site. Residents must bring their own shovel.

