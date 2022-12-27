Crash involving RTC bus closes 4th Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was hurt after an RTC bus was rear-ended by a pickup Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m., reportedly while a bus was stopped at a bus stop at East 4th and Sutro Streets.

Police say that impairment is not suspected. One passenger on the bus was taken to a hospital, and no other injuries were reported.

The crash has closed eastbound 4th Street.

