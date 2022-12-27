Crash involving RTC bus closes 4th Street
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was hurt after an RTC bus was rear-ended by a pickup Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:00 p.m., reportedly while a bus was stopped at a bus stop at East 4th and Sutro Streets.
Police say that impairment is not suspected. One passenger on the bus was taken to a hospital, and no other injuries were reported.
The crash has closed eastbound 4th Street.
