WCSO deputy in hospital after being stricken by drunk driver

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy and their patrol car were hit by a drunk driver early Monday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m., a deputy was standing outside their patrol car with lights flashing, conducting a traffic stop on North Virginia St. when the suspected impaired driver hit them.

A truck hit the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle before continuing forward and hitting the deputy who was standing outside the car. The driver then continued driving away from the accident before being stopped.

Nevada State Police Troopers say the driver was determined to be under the influence and was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail. They are facing charges of DUI above the legal limit, resulting in substantial bodily harm and duties of a driver approaching a traffic incident.

No name for the deputy or the suspect were given.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries and will remain under observation for 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.