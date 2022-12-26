WCSO deputy in hospital after being stricken by drunk driver

The deputy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries
The deputy who was stricken was taken to a hospital
The deputy who was stricken was taken to a hospital(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:51 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy and their patrol car were hit by a drunk driver early Monday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m., a deputy was standing outside their patrol car with lights flashing, conducting a traffic stop on North Virginia St. when the suspected impaired driver hit them.

A truck hit the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle before continuing forward and hitting the deputy who was standing outside the car. The driver then continued driving away from the accident before being stopped.

Nevada State Police Troopers say the driver was determined to be under the influence and was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail. They are facing charges of DUI above the legal limit, resulting in substantial bodily harm and duties of a driver approaching a traffic incident.

No name for the deputy or the suspect were given.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries and will remain under observation for 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
Evelyn Mount
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died

Latest News

Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park in Boulder City
Silver State Sights – Boulder City
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
Pictures show the fire on Companion Court
Reno house fire that displaced 4 caused by candle, officials say