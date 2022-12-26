City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is urging residents to be prepared for a storm expected to hit the area later this week.

The storm is expected to bring wet weather and strong winds starting Monday night through early Wednesday morning.

They urge you to clear drainages and ditches of debris to prepare for increased water flows. You should also secure outdoor furniture, temporary construction structures and canopies.

The city will be providing sandbags and sand at seven locations:

City of Reno Corporation Yard, outside the gate, at 1640 East Commercial Row. Open 24 hours



Mira Loma Park, south end of the parking lot, at 3000 S. McCarran Blvd. Open 24 hours



Jack Tighe Memorial Fields, in the parking lot, at 325 VFW Historic Lane. Open 24 hours



Moya Boulevard near the intersection of Red Baron Boulevard. Open 24 hours.



Reno Fire Station #5 (Mayberry Fire Station), located at 1500 Mayberry Drive, in the parking lot. Open 24 hours.



Horseman’s Park, in the parking lot, at 2800 Pioneer Drive. Open 24 hours.



Idlewild Park, in the parking lot of the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial, at 2055 Idlewild Drive. Open 24 hours

Residents will be responsible for filling their own bags and bringing their own shovels, but empty bags are available at each location.

Limited quantities of pre-filled bags for those with disabilities will be available at the Corporation Yard at 1640 East Commercial Row starting the morning of Dec. 27.

Supplies are free but limited so residents are asked to only take what they need. Utility services with the city will be monitoring irrigation ditches to remove debris.

As always, KOLO 8 News Now will have all the updates you need on our weather page and app, so follow that for updates on the storm.



