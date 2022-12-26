Caltrans issues travel advisory ahead of upcoming storm

REDDING, California (KOLO) - Caltrans is issuing a travel advisory for motorists ahead of this week’s storm.

The storms are anticipated to begin Monday night and possibly last throughout the remainder of the week. They advise travelers to plan for strong winds, rain, and snow in higher elevations.

Caltrans urges drivers to slow down and drive carefully during the inclement weather and to prepare for possible highway impacts.

They also advise drivers to be aware of recent burn scars and watch for possible flooding and or debris on the road.

