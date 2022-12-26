Caltrans issues travel advisory ahead of upcoming storm

STORM CLOUDS
STORM CLOUDS(MGN Online)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:12 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDDING, California (KOLO) - Caltrans is issuing a travel advisory for motorists ahead of this week’s storm.

The storms are anticipated to begin Monday night and possibly last throughout the remainder of the week. They advise travelers to plan for strong winds, rain, and snow in higher elevations.

Caltrans urges drivers to slow down and drive carefully during the inclement weather and to prepare for possible highway impacts.

They also advise drivers to be aware of recent burn scars and watch for possible flooding and or debris on the road.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
Evelyn Mount
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died

Latest News

The deputy who was stricken was taken to a hospital
WCSO deputy in hospital after being hit by drunk driver
Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park in Boulder City
Silver State Sights – Boulder City
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in