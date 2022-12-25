UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45

Jon Jones, bottom, in action, performing a suplex against Stephan Bonnar during their UFC light...
Jon Jones, bottom, in action, performing a suplex against Stephan Bonnar during their UFC light heavyweight mixed martial arts match Saturday, January 31, 2009 at The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Jones won via unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)(Eric Jamison | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former fighter Stephan Bonnar, who played a significant role in the UFC’s growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died, UFC announced. He was 45.

Bonnar, who was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame in 2013, died Thursday from “presumed heart complications while at work,” according to a statement from UFC on Saturday. No further details were released.

Bonnar, who originally was from Indiana, hadn’t fought in the UFC since 2014, and he went just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion.

He was a contestant in 2005 on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” the UFC’s long-running reality competition show. He reached the competition’s finale, where he had a spectacular, bloody brawl with Forrest Griffin.

Griffin won the decision, but the viral attention gained by the highly entertaining bout is widely credited with exposing the little-known sport to a larger worldwide audience online and on Spike TV, which broadcast it.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” UFC president Dana White said in the statement. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
The Reno Police Department assisted in the arrest of two gang members
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting

Latest News

Courtesy of LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023/Caesars Entertainment
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth $5M
Crafting your game at Golftec's new facility in Reno
Crafting your game at Golftec's new facility in Reno
Nevada cruises to 78-66 victory Over Norfolk State
Nevada cruises to 78-66 victory Over Norfolk State
Wolf Pack logo.
Wolf Pack wins 78-66 against Norfolk State