Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth $5M

Courtesy of LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023/Caesars Entertainment
Courtesy of LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023/Caesars Entertainment(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year’s highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping $5 million.

The luxury “Emperor Package” includes a five-night stay at the Nobu Sky Villa at Caesars Palace during race week with numerous amenities, access to a personal driver and Rolls-Royce and two tickets to an Adele concert.

The multimillion dollar experience also grants VIP access to a 4,700-square-foot terrace overlooking the Strip, which will be decked out like a F1 race track.

The race in Vegas is expected to be the most expensive sporting event on Formula One’s agenda next year. The price starts at $500 for a three-day general admission pass. Those seats were only added after fans complained that hotels planned to purchase massive ticket blocks and repackage them into entertainment experiences ranging from $100,000 to $1 million.

Ahead of tickets first going on sale in November, seats in the grandstands started at $2,500.

F1, owned by U.S.-based Liberty Media, will be a first-time promoter for the Nov. 18 night race that will use famous Vegas landmarks and rush down the Strip.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told The Associated Press then that “in terms of price positioning we are going to be on the top side because this is Las Vegas and that is the nature of the customer coming to Las Vegas.”

