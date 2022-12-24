Bad weather elsewhere causes flight delays in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The weather is clear at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Christmas Eve, but storms and winds in other parts of the country affect its flights.

As of 10 a.m., 13 flights had delays ranging from a half hour to several hours. An Alaskan Airlines flight from Portland that was supposed to land at 8:43 a.m was postponed to 1:18 p.m.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix that was supposed to arrive at 10:10 a.m. was the only cancellation of the day as of 10 a.m.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Reno to Long Beach at 10:55 a.m. was canceled, as was a 9 a.m. American Airlines flight to Phoenix. As of 10 a.m., 13 departures from Reno were also delayed.

The flight traffic website FlightAware reports 10,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.