Bad weather elsewhere causes flight delays in Reno

A Reno-Tahoe International Airport flight board show s flight status.
A Reno-Tahoe International Airport flight board show s flight status.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The weather is clear at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Christmas Eve, but storms and winds in other parts of the country affect its flights.

As of 10 a.m., 13 flights had delays ranging from a half hour to several hours. An Alaskan Airlines flight from Portland that was supposed to land at 8:43 a.m was postponed to 1:18 p.m.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix that was supposed to arrive at 10:10 a.m. was the only cancellation of the day as of 10 a.m.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Reno to Long Beach at 10:55 a.m. was canceled, as was a 9 a.m. American Airlines flight to Phoenix. As of 10 a.m., 13 departures from Reno were also delayed.

The flight traffic website FlightAware reports 10,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Wednesday.

