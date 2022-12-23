WCSO Catalytic Anti-Theft Program update

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Sheriff’s Office often shows footage of thieves taking catalytic converters. Some of the thefts are in the middle of a parking lot, others in the middle of the day.

And there are accomplices.

“They will go out and inspect the vehicle first,” says Sergeant Sonia Butler. “If it looks like a catalytic converter they can remove easily and quickly two or three people will get out and remove it all at the same time, while one stands guard and watches.”

Sergeant Butler says the thieves are looking into making a profit off the minerals inside the converter.

While the crime looks easy, catching the criminal is tough for two reasons. Typically, law enforcement can’t get there in time. And if they find someone with one or several stolen catalytic converters in his or her possession, how do you get the converter to their rightful owner?

Butler says she did her research and came up with a new plan. A catalytic anti-theft program where residents apply for and receive a stencil of their car’s vehicle identification number. The stencil is placed on the converter, and spray painted with a bright heat tolerant paint which once in place becomes obvious to the would-be thief.

“As of right now, we have had no reports of painted catalytic converters thefts,” says Sergeant Butler.

In the past seven months the Sheriff’s Office has issued more than 1700 stencil sets.

Butler says she has goals for next year. They include getting more high-risk vehicles like high clearance or fuel-efficient vehicles to participate in the program. She says about half a dozen car repair shops are helping the community with the stencil and spray-painting process--they know exactly where the catalytic converter is--she would like more participation.

And don’t be surprised she says if the legislature doesn’t take this crime head on by increasing penalties for it.

https://www.washoesheriff.com/operations_bureau/special-operations-division/catalytic-program.php

