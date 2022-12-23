Reno Rodeo Foundation help makes family feel part of rodeo family

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Reno Rodeo Wish Program has given a Reno-area family help and an adventure.

Charlene Norvell’s son Asher weighed 1 pound, 14 ounces when he was born and spent his first 164 days in the intensive care unit for infants.

Now 8 years old, Asher has bilateral vocal paralysis, chronic lung disease, and tracheomalacia. He’s had several surgeries and is expected to have another 17 to rebuild his vocal cord

Thanks to the Rodeo Wish Program, Asher, his 10-year-old brother, Landon, and Charlene Norvell got to go to the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas earlier in December.

Also, the foundation fixed a broken-down pickup truck to allow the family to explore and provided a generator to help operate Asher’s medical equipment.

Asher’s doctors at Renown Regional Medical Center nominated him for the award.

Charlene Norvell said she has two cowboys in training who love every part of the rodeo.

Asher said the experience makes him feel like his family has grown.

