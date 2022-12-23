Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months.

Both are members of the Oak Park Blood gang, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Tagami had warrants out for his arrest on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rogers, meanwhile, had a warrant for attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both were actively avoiding authorities throughout the U.S. and its territories. Rogers was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands, while Tagami was arrested in West Sacramento.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the DEA, and the U.S. Marshals also assisted both agencies with the arrest.

