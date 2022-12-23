Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old.

No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made.

Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in northeast Reno to feed the hungry.

She moved to Reno in the 1970s and started her own food bank to feed the hungry.

Mount says she was raised to feed others before herself. She says it was part of her upbringing, growing up on a farm in the country. She held on as long as she could, with a lot of community support and volunteers.

By the time she retired in 2018, the Evelyn Mount Community Outreach Program fed tens of thousands of people.

“I have health problems,” Mount said in 2018 in talking about retiring. “I can’t hardly see good, I can’t hardly move good, and can’t hardly hear good, but I thank God.”

She did not want someone to try to carry on the program using the Mount name.

“Because they may not do it like I do it and I don’t want our reputation ruined with somebody making a mistake,” she says. “I want our reputation with the community outreach to remain as it is and when I close it down, that’s when I want it cut off. No one else is to open nothing under the name Community Outreach from Evelyn and Leon Mount. If they want to help, they can organize their own unit.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued this statement:

“Kathy and I are deeply saddened to hear Evelyn Mount has died.

“She embodied the Battle Born spirit and was a celebrated and dedicated philanthropist. Every year, she and a group of volunteers collected food donations to help feed those in need.

“May she Rest In Peace.”

Angie Taylor, a former Washoe County School Board member elected to the Nevada Assembly, issued this statement:

“My heart is broken. We have lost a true community leader. She was a leader in a way people don’t always consider leadership. She helped people, with no fanfare, no recognition, no accolades; way before anyone knew who she was. The community has lost a true servant—a leader.”

Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve:

“Our entire community is heartbroken to hear of the news of Evelyn’s passing, what a blessing she was and will always be to our community.

“Her tremendous legacy will live on forever in our hearts and in our city through the Evelyn Mount Community Center. She fed thousands of people over the years, and touched countless lives , especially during the holidays.

Let this holiday season be a true reminder of Evelyn’s generosity and the importance of serving others with gratitude. From the entire City of Reno we will miss her dearly. She forever will be a true icon of northern Nevada….always loved and never forgotten. "

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto honored Mount in 2018 and issued this statement:

“Evelyn Mount has been a pillar of the Reno community for over 40 years and has provided meals to thousands of families in need. I’m proud to honor a woman who has worked tirelessly to ensure that all Reno families have the comfort of a holiday meal, while also inspiring countless others to volunteer. As Evelyn steps away from her role organizing and coordinating her annual food drive, she can rest assured that her dedication to those in need has forever changed the Northern Nevada community and her spirit of giving will continue to inspire the lives of many.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.