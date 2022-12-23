Movie Minute: Whitney Houston’s biopic, Puss in Boots sequel are this weekend’s biggest new releases

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8′s Jayde Ryan returns for Christmas weekend’s Movie Minute.

Watch Friday’s Interview to hear Ryan and Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s thoughts on Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; National Treasure: Edge of History; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; and season three of Emily in Paris.

