HHS Secretary Becerra urges vaccinations during Reno visit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra came to reno Thursday to confer, listen, and share a timely message.

The Secretary’s visit came on the heels of an expected surge in the number of covid and influenza cases around the country and the release of the administration’s plan for dealing with it, especially among the most vulnerable Americans, seniors and patients in nursing homes. The setting for the visit-- a long-term care facility, Advanced Health Care of Reno.

As the country sees the number of cases rise, the people there represent a special concern. Two years after the development of the covid vaccine, too many remain unprotected.

“There are millions of Americans who are alive today because they got vaccinated,” Becerra said. “We unfortunately still have a lot of Americans who never received the vaccine or who aren’t updated.and really need to get updated especially during this winter flu-covid season.”

That was a message the secretary would repeat more than once during his visit, though the roundtable discussion which followed included other related challenges, like getting accurate information and health care for those who live in rural parts of the state.

During the emergency of the pandemic, there was a special effort to expand the use of telemedicine to reach them. “But those flexibilities to offer that care disappear unless Congress reforms the laws so that we can continue to allow telehealth to be used as it has been during this emergency period under covid.”

It was, apparently, a successful visit. The Secretary got a glimpse of the challenges here in northern Nevada, shared some potential strategies and delivered a simple message. “The vaccine is there. It is free. Be safe. Get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.