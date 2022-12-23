Federal Omnibus bill includes funding for Carson City project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City traffic project will be part of the 2023 Federal Omnibus spending bill.

Community Project Funding for the Appion Way Improvement Project was included in the bill.

The project would add a traffic signal at Appion Way and South Carson Street as a way to accommodate the growth the area is experiencing. Carson City hopes that doing so decreases travel times and makes travel in that area safer for drivers.

“This funding for the Appion Way Improvement Project is just one more example of the great working relationship between Carson City and our Federal delegation which has focused on many great improvement projects that have benefitted all of Carson City,” said Mayor Lori Bagwell.

