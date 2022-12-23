Fares returning for JAC transit system in 2023

Officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County toured Centennial Plaza...
An RTC bus(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:21 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fares for the Jump Around Carson transit system will be collected once again in the new year, starting on Jan. 3, 2023.

Fees will be returning for both the fixed route and the assist paratransit services.

Standard adult cash fare for the fixed route will be $1.50, with reduced fares of $0.75 available for seniors, youths, people with disabilities, and active or retired military service members. The assist fair is $3 within the 3/4 mile ADA Zone, and $6 for anywhere else in Carson City.

Monthly passes will also be available. The fares can be bought in advance at places such as the Carson City treasurer’s office, at the Carson City library, and at the JAC administration building on Butti Way.

A free senior bus pass is available at the Carson City Senior Center.

