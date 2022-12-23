Baker’s Mark: The Cookie Alchemist teaches easy recipe for candied nuts, perfect for holiday snacking

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Laura Dong calls herself “the cookie alchemist” which is also the name of her home-baking business. There’s not a cookie design she can’t do and her decorating skills are incredible!

She stopped by Morning Break to teach folks a fun and easy snack recipe that will be a hit at any holiday party, especially when you’re feeling “cookied-out.”

Watch Friday’s demonstration to learn how to make candied pecans and cashews.

Couple of changes to note on the recipe:

  • After egg yolk and vanilla are mixed and frothy, add the nuts to the mix and coat them well.
  • Then add cinnamon, cayenne (optional) and salt. Mix thoroughly again.
  • Bake for 20 minutes at 300°; take out and mix again with a spatula before baking for another 20 minutes.

To learn more and support The Cookie Alchemist, follow Laura Dong on Facebook and Instagram.

