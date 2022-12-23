Baker’s Mark: The Cookie Alchemist teaches easy recipe for candied nuts, perfect for holiday snacking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Laura Dong calls herself “the cookie alchemist” which is also the name of her home-baking business. There’s not a cookie design she can’t do and her decorating skills are incredible!

She stopped by Morning Break to teach folks a fun and easy snack recipe that will be a hit at any holiday party, especially when you’re feeling “cookied-out.”

Watch Friday’s demonstration to learn how to make candied pecans and cashews.

Couple of changes to note on the recipe:

After egg yolk and vanilla are mixed and frothy, add the nuts to the mix and coat them well.

Then add cinnamon, cayenne (optional) and salt. Mix thoroughly again.

Bake for 20 minutes at 300°; take out and mix again with a spatula before baking for another 20 minutes.

To learn more and support The Cookie Alchemist, follow Laura Dong on Facebook and Instagram.

