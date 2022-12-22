Wolf Pack wins 78-66 against Norfolk State

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Will Baker had 23 points in Nevada’s 78-66 win against Norfolk State on Wednesday night.

Baker also added eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (10-3). Jarod Lucas scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 14 (4 for 13 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Kenan Blackshear recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

Joe Bryant Jr. finished with 25 points for the Spartans (9-5). Kris Bankston added nine points for Norfolk State. In addition, Caheim Brown had eight points and four assists.

Nevada led Norfolk State 39-23 at the half, with Lucas (11 points) the high scorer before the break. Nevada was outscored by Norfolk State in the second half by four points, with Baker scoring a team-high 14 points after halftime.

Some highlights from today’s win:



- 21 assists on 26 made FG’s

- +5 in turnover in margin

- Six different players scored at least 6 points

- +3 in rebounding margin

- 6-0 at home

- 10-3 overall



Recap ➡️ https://t.co/nk8p2gdrh1#BattleBorn // #PackParty — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) December 22, 2022

