Santa to deliver newly adopted pets to their forever homes during “Home for the Holidays” program

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a fun season at the Nevada Humane Society. Between Santa Pet Deliveries and the Shelter Pet Christmas Dinner, there are lots of ways to get involved this Christmas.

Communications manager, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their “Home for the Holidays” foster and adoption program and introduce you to Carrie. Carrie is a three-year-old mix breed who just recently had puppies. Each of her pups have found their forever homes and now Carrie would make a great pet to foster or adopt this holiday weekend. She’s very treat motivated, super smart, loves to cuddle and watch TV. She’s the perfect #BingeBuddy!

If you’re considering adopting a pet this holiday season, Santa Deliveries are a guaranteed way to make your whole family smile! When you adopt or foster a pet from Nevada Humane Society on Friday, Dec. 23 or Saturday, Dec. 24, Santa will personally bring your pet to you and you’ll be able to get a picture to capture the moment.

Santa’s Schedule:

  • Reno Shelter:
    • Friday, December 23 from 11:00am - 6:30pm (we’ll be closed from 2:00-3:00pm for naptime)
    • Saturday, December 24 from 11:00am - 4:00pm
  • Carson City Shelter:
    • Saturday, December 24 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Click here to learn more about the Nevada Humane Society. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
Dilworth Middle School emblem
Dilworth classes canceled Friday, a day after lockdown
Emilia Olvera
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
Robert Paul Eikelberger 2018 booking photo, left, and 2022 boking photo.
Suspect in 2016 murder in south Reno indicted and arrested

Latest News

USMC veteran Dylan Gray is trying to make the Paralympics.
Nonprofit helps local veteran pursue dreams
The holidays can be a difficult time for war veterans, and a local man is reminding us that...
Nonprofit helping local veteran pursue dream
NHS Home for the Holidays
Road work graphic.
Road work will close a lane in Carson City overnight