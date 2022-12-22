Santa to deliver newly adopted pets to their forever homes during “Home for the Holidays” program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a fun season at the Nevada Humane Society. Between Santa Pet Deliveries and the Shelter Pet Christmas Dinner, there are lots of ways to get involved this Christmas.

Communications manager, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their “Home for the Holidays” foster and adoption program and introduce you to Carrie. Carrie is a three-year-old mix breed who just recently had puppies. Each of her pups have found their forever homes and now Carrie would make a great pet to foster or adopt this holiday weekend. She’s very treat motivated, super smart, loves to cuddle and watch TV. She’s the perfect #BingeBuddy!

If you’re considering adopting a pet this holiday season, Santa Deliveries are a guaranteed way to make your whole family smile! When you adopt or foster a pet from Nevada Humane Society on Friday, Dec. 23 or Saturday, Dec. 24, Santa will personally bring your pet to you and you’ll be able to get a picture to capture the moment.

Reno Shelter: Friday, December 23 from 11:00am - 6:30pm (we’ll be closed from 2:00-3:00pm for naptime) Saturday, December 24 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Carson City Shelter: Saturday, December 24 from 11:00am - 4:00pm



Click here to learn more about the Nevada Humane Society. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

