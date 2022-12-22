Road work will close a lane in Carson City overnight

Road work graphic.
Road work graphic.(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:42 AM PST
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Roadwork on an enhanced digital highway information sign will result in overnight lane reductions on U.S. 50 Thursday night.

One lane of westbound travel on the highway from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Friday. Minor travel delays are expected for anyone traveling through the area.

The new digital sign will replace the existing sign just west of the U.S. 50 intersection with U.S. 395/South Carson Street.

