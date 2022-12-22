Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1

The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday
The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An officer involved shooting hospitalized one man early Thursday morning.

Courthouse Bailiffs and the Reno Police Department responded to a call of an armed suspect and shots fired at 7:22 a.m.

According to RPD, the suspect started at the River Walk theater and then continued toward the courthouse. Officers shot back, and the injured suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Arlington Ave, First Street, Wingfield Park, and Island Ave were closed for a few hours in the aftermath of the shooting.

Sparks PD will be taking over the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
Dilworth Middle School emblem
Dilworth classes canceled Friday, a day after lockdown
Emilia Olvera
Fifty-nine, disabled and four days from Christmas, homeless, evicted for being a student
Robert Paul Eikelberger 2018 booking photo, left, and 2022 boking photo.
Suspect in 2016 murder in south Reno indicted and arrested

Latest News

A photo of Tyler in the Antarctic
Biden appoints UNR professor to nuclear waste panel
KOLO 8 News Now
KOLO 8 experiencing network broadcast issues
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Foster Shopping
Pennington Foundation provides Christmas shopping for foster families