Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An officer involved shooting hospitalized one man early Thursday morning.

Courthouse Bailiffs and the Reno Police Department responded to a call of an armed suspect and shots fired at 7:22 a.m.

According to RPD, the suspect started at the River Walk theater and then continued toward the courthouse. Officers shot back, and the injured suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Arlington Ave, First Street, Wingfield Park, and Island Ave were closed for a few hours in the aftermath of the shooting.

Sparks PD will be taking over the investigation.

