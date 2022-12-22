Las Vegas pastor accused of kidnapping, sexual assault of a minor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas pastor allegedly molested a child under the age of 14 years old while several adults knew about the situation and did nothing, according to authorities.

Isaac Luna-Valencia, 48, is being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail as of Thursday on lewdness with a child and kidnapping charges.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the alleged victim told authorities of two incidents when Luna was alone with her on a boat at Lake Mohave when he sexually assaulted her.

Interviews with family members and others who spoke to authorities about the alleged abuse also revealed there were other adults who supposedly knew of Luna’s actions but did nothing about it.

A polygraph was offered to Luna by a family member once they found out about the alleged crimes on Dec. 6 but he refused.

Other witnesses said members of the family told them it was the alleged victim’s fault for “not pulling out her phone on Pastor Isaac abusing her” and that a solution or a “sign from God” would let them know that it actually happened.

On Dec. 14 Luna was found at his place of work and after briefly resisting arrest went willingly with officers.

Luna’s next appearance in court is Feb. 28.

