Inmates help corrections officer being assaulted in jail

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:17 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Two inmates helped a corrections officer in South Carolina who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.

South Carolina Department of Correction officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution.

One of the two inmates grabbed the person assaulting the officer while the other pulled the officer to safety, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was moved to another facility where they await pending charges.

“Thank you to these 2 inmates who helped stop this serious assault,” the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
Dilworth Middle School emblem
Dilworth classes canceled Friday, a day after lockdown
Robert Paul Eikelberger 2018 booking photo, left, and 2022 boking photo.
Suspect in 2016 murder in south Reno indicted and arrested
The driver hit this tree on Rock Blvd. Saturday evening
Driver killed after hitting tree on Rock Blvd.

Latest News

FILE - This is a map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul.
Afghanistan official defends Taliban university ban for women
Kansas state Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita, testifies during a committee hearing in favor of...
Former Kansas state lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
Boxes containing the tax documents of former President Donald Trump are wheeled on Capitol Hill...
IRS mandatory presidential audit policy goes under spotlight
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate reaches deal on $1.7 trillion package, pushing toward passage
FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border