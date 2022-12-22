Biden appoints UNR professor to nuclear waste panel

A photo of Tyler in the Antarctic
A photo of Tyler in the Antarctic(The University of Nevada, Reno)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden Administration has appointed a UNR professor of hydrology to a panel on nuclear waste.

Scott W. Tyler will serve on the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board. There, he provide technical and scientific peer reviews of the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear waste management activities.

“It is a tremendous honor to be asked to serve the administration and the U.S. Government to address the issues of nuclear waste, both from our civilian reactors as well as our legacies from the Cold War and the nuclear arms race,” Tyler, a Foundation Professor in the Department of Geological Sciences and Engineering in the College of Science, said.

“I have worked on issues of nuclear waste from the earliest days of my career, beginning with the clean-up of 1950s era uranium mine wastes to nuclear testing at the Nevada Test Site and finally Yucca Mountain,” he continued.

Tyler has a background working in nuclear waste fate, including its underground transport. His work also related to nuclear weapons testing in the state of Nevada.

“While the long-term disposal of the nation’s radioactive waste is still uncertain, I am hoping that I can bring my expertise in engineering and hydrology to address on-going issues, such as the management of defense waste here in Nevada as well as in surrounding states such as Idaho and Washington and also the development of interim storage facilities for spent nuclear fuel currently stored at power reactors around the country,” he said.

