Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM PST
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season.

They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.

Donations from Sparks PD employees were also collected. Sparks PD was able to provide enough food for six families.

Each of the children also received a new winter coat, gloves, hats, and other identified gifts off the children’s Christmas wish-lists.

