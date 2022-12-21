Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season.

They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.

Donations from Sparks PD employees were also collected. Sparks PD was able to provide enough food for six families.

Each of the children also received a new winter coat, gloves, hats, and other identified gifts off the children’s Christmas wish-lists.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.