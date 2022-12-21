Sparks man sentenced for unlawfully possessing guns

David Wiley Jr.
David Wiley Jr.(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:49 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison and three years’ probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

41-year-old David Lee Wiley Jr. plead guilty in August, admitting that on Feb. 4, he possessed three firearms.

He is prohibited from owning a firearm due to a prior felony conviction in Washoe County for being in possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wiley Jr. was found to be in possession of a rifle, a stolen Glock 30S .45 caliber pistol and a 9mm IWI UZI pistol with a loaded, high-capacity magazine.

