Reno Chamber Orchestra hosting the Nevada Chamber Music Festival New Year’s Eve weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 with the Reno Chamber Orchestra’s winter holiday concert series. The annual five-day Nevada Chamber Music Festival will take place Dec. 28 through Jan. 1.

Executive director, Amy Heald, and principal violaist, Dustin Budish, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this amazing event featuring world renowned musicians, as well as the best in local talent.

Concert Events:

December 28 - Hall Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. World famous clarinetist David Krakauer makes his triumphant return to the Reno Chamber Orchestra, last seen here in 2018. A noted composer himself, the program opens with some of David’s original compositions, and closes with the Clarinet Trio in A Minor by Brahms.

December 29 - Hall Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Virtuosos on Display: Featuring works by Grieg, Liszt and Dvorak, and unforgettable performances from the virtuosic players of the

December 30 - Hall Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Café Europa: Works by Schumann, Beethoven, and Mendelssohn

December 31 - Hall Recital Hall at 2 p.m. British Invasion: Hear hidden gems by Gustav Holst, Rebecca Clark and more.

December 31 - Hall Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Midnight in Vienna: A concert inspired by the sounds and composers of Vienna, Austria

January 1 - Trinity Episcopal Cathedral at 4 p.m. Wondrous Strings: A concert featuring the best of the string instruments.



Festival season tickets for the six concerts are on sale now, as well as single tickets for individual concerts. Click here to purchase yours.

