Over-the-counter flu medicine in short supply

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As temperatures drop, many of us are spending more time indoors. But some are confined to their homes because of the flu.

“They get really bad fevers, our kids, so I was pretty scared,” said Camille Webb, a Reno mom of three.

Webb and her children fought the flu at home, like many of us. They planned to rely on over-the-counter fever reducers like Tylenol, until nearly every store was sold out.

“CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Target,” Webb said.

“No where over here, they didn’t have anything in stock so I had to drive 30 minutes to Carson [City] to find some.”

Webb isn’t the only parent on the lookout. Several moms on Facebook posted photos of empty store shelves and others asked for help, hoping one of their friends had extra children’s Tylenol.

While some areas around the country are seeing spot shortages, the lack of medicine is also due to a spike in demand. More people are getting sick.

Washoe County reported 39 flu related hospitalizations and two deaths last week. They say the dominant strain is type “A”.

The county’s immunization program supervisor says her recommendations is to get some rest and if symptoms get worse, see a doctor.

“Stay home [and] talk to a provider,” said Victoria Nicolson Hornblower, Washoe County Immunizations Program Supervisor.

Webb says to be on the lookout for Tylenol, if not for yourself, for friends and family.

“Even if your kid isn’t sick, I mean it’s probably a good idea right now to, even if you just go to the grocery store or anywhere, just to get a bottle if you see one,” Webb said.

You can get a flu shot at the Washoe County Health District. For more information click this link.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.