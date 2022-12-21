Open for Business: Floss Dental Boutique offers tips for proper oral hygiene during the holidays

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:38 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Floss Dental Boutique is a new type of dental experience. Experts perform cosmetic, general, and family dentistry for all ages like routine teeth cleanings and checkups, dental veneers, dental crowns and bridges, root canals, Invisalign, BOTOX, fillers and teeth whitening.

Dr. Summer Holloway stopped by Morning Break to chat about their new office Midtown space (347 Marsh Ave, Reno) and how to properly care for your teeth and gums during the holiday season.

This time of year, most people are indulging in rich and decadent sugary drinks and foods. January is typically when dentists see a higher rate of cavity fillings so to help you not become that person, Dr. Holloway shared tips on how to preserve oral hygiene.

Watch Wednesday’s interview to learn more.

Click here to learn more about Floss Dental Boutique and follow them on Facebook.

