Mendive Middle School evacuated

School lockdown generic photo.
School lockdown generic photo.(wcax)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:07 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning.

In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school.

No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO 8 News Now will update this article once more information is released.

