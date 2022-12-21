Mendive Middle School evacuated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning.

In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school.

No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO 8 News Now will update this article once more information is released.

