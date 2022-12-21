Mendive Middle School evacuated
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:07 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning.
In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school.
No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO 8 News Now will update this article once more information is released.
