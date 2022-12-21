Mendive Middle School briefly evacuated after threat

Published: Dec. 21, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after they received a threat.

In a statement, the Washoe County School District said school police investigated and conducted a search, and that the situation has been resolved without incident.

Students and staff returned to the building and teaching and learning has resumed.

In the statement, school principal Dave Hartshorn urged anyone with questions or concerns to call the school at 775-353-5990.

“I hope you will work with us to reassure your student that we are committed to keeping our school safe for them, our staff, and our families. Please remind your students not to circulate unfounded rumors on any social media sites,” said Hartshorn.

“Making threats is illegal, and the persons responsible for this can be prosecuted for their actions. I know all of us are proud of Mendive Middle school, and our efforts to maintain open, honest, and timely communication with all our families. I wanted you to be aware of this situation and our thorough investigation, as I believe it helps continue to strengthen the strong relationship and trust we share,” he continued.

