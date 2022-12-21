Man arrested for stealing school bus, deputies say

Matthew Heuple, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor...
Matthew Heuple, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license.(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A man in Virginia was arrested Wednesday morning for stealing a school bus, officials said.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 6:40 a.m. regarding a suspicious man lingering near a parked, unoccupied Pittsylvania County school bus.

As deputies were on their way to the area, the caller said the man got into the school bus and drove away.

Deputies were able to find the bus about 20 minutes later with 34-year-old Matthew Heuple inside.

Heuple stopped the bus and was taken into custody, deputies said.

Heuple is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license. He is being held at the Pittsylvania County Jail. Bond information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right. Top row: Dennis Boholano, Daniel Edmonds and Brandon Carr. Bottom row: Jay...
Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
Dilworth Middle School emblem
Dilworth classes canceled Friday, a day after lockdown
Isaiah Alexander Norwood
Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage case

Latest News

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Biden tells Zelenskyy: ‘It’s an honor to be by your side’
Emmett Till is pictured in this undated photo. The teenager was abducted and murdered by white...
Congress to bestow medal to Emmett Till and his mother
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next to a statue of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in...
‘Top Gun,’ ‘Black Panther’ advance in Oscars shortlist