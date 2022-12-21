Man arrested for alleged lewd act with a child in South Lake Tahoe

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for allegedly committing a lewd act with a child under the age of 14 in South Lake Tahoe.

35-year-old Zachary Nance was arrested on Dec. 15 after police served a search warrant on his home in Round Hill, Nevada.

During the search of his home, investigators learned additional information that Nance was allegedly planning on making contact with several other minors in Stateline, Nevada and South Lake Tahoe, California.

DCSO says they are not releasing additional information despite rumors circulating on social media.

Nance is currently booked into the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office with a bondable bail at $500,000 or $100,000 cash. Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-782-7253 reference DCSO case #22SO30981.

