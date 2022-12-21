Local group ‘Education Crusade’ calls for transparency, accountability, and reform from Washoe County School District

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Fallout continues after last weeks, teacher-involved altercation at Dilworth Middle School on December 15th 2022. Tuesday morning, a newly established group of concerned community members gathered outside of the middle school to express their grievances.

Paul White, local resident created a group, referred to as the ‘Education Crusade,’ is made up of concerned community members who say enough is enough.

“Education crusade is about exposing the problems, providing solutions, and demanding better leadership,” said White.

Attorney, Joey Gilbert, spoke at the gathering, advocating for reform. “I went to all seventeen counties, this is not in one county, its in all counties, the problems are the same across the board we have to remove this restorative justice, this restorative discipline must go away,” said Gilbert in reference to Nevada legislature bill AB-168, passed in 2019.

“Its not just bringing legal action, its getting out in the legislature and letting them know that these policies have become a disaster, they might have been well intentioned, but the repercussions from them have been disastrous and they need to be changed,” said Gilbert.

The ‘crusaders’ allege that Washoe County School District continually covers up incidents that compromise the safety of teachers and students, and want action to be taken.

“If you’re a teacher, if you’re a parent, if you’re student - in this school system and you’ve been harmed physically, psychologically, mentally, sexually - you need to reach out to my office,” said Gilbert.

“I think its going to take more than just the district cloistered, its going to take all of us to work on these problems in our schools, its not just a district problem its a community problem,” said Valerie Fiannaca, concerned grandmother of student at a WCSD school.

‘Education Crusade’ also announced the opening of its Confidential Hotline (775) 685-8200, where WCSD employees, students, and parents can report abusive, dangerous, or dysfunctional activities that threaten school safety.

The group says they plan on visiting more schools around the area, and have ideas on how to reform the district for the better. Following last week’s incident, WCSD announced all-staff meetings dedicated to discussing plans for “behavior and safety needs.”

In response to the allegations made by the ‘Education Crusade,’ WCSD officials declined comment.

