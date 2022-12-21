Las Vegas Starbucks location first to be unionized in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Starbucks workers at one location have voted to unionize.

Workers at the location on Rainbow and Oakey Boulevards will be the first location in Nevada to operate under a union.

The vote comes following a three-day strike at stores across the country. The longest strike in the year-old campaign to unionize its stores.

Employees previously told fox five they’re seeking more consistent scheduling and more of a say in addressing workplace issues.

“I feel so relieved and a lot stronger in my position here at Starbucks,” said Diana Arias, barista at the Rainbow and Oakey store. “I’m looking forward to creating a true partnership with Starbucks and my fellow partners.”

So far, over 250 Starbucks stores across 36 states have unionized in less than a year.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.